A letter, set to be agreed by senior Leeds councillors, adds that work on a region-wide system – likely to include some form of tram – could start by the end of this decade.

It follows a request from West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) for Leeds Council to respond to a document which sets out early plans for a proposed system, which regional mayor Tracy Brabin hopes can be in place by 2040.

Leeds City Council’s Executive Board will meet next Wednesday, where senior decision-makers will be asked to approve a draft response to the combined authority’s consultation. A letter drafted by Leeds City Council’s director of city development Martin Farrington suggests sites for stations such as Thorpe Park and St James’s Hospital in east Leeds.

An artist's impression of light rail trams trains network public transport system for the West Yorkshire mass transit scheme.

It added sites would be realistically needed in the corridor of Elland Road stadium and the White Rose Centre, stating: “Previous route options for New Generation Transport (NGT) and the negative feedback received need to be taken into account and we consider these options to be sub-optimal relative to one focussed on Elland Road and White Rose and the economic growth opportunities this would unlock.”

The letter went on to claim the “absence of a firm commitment” from the government towards heavy rail investment between Leeds and Bradford would mean potentially “enhancing connectivity” between the two city centres.

It hinted Pudsey should also benefit from a new station, adding: “We would advocate working closely with the Combined Authority and local stakeholders to ensure that centres like Pudsey gain maximum benefit from the provision of an enhanced transport link.”

The letter added, however, that while North Leeds formed part of the plans, additional routes would only be built in subsequent stages.

Speaking ahead of the executive board meeting, Leeds City Council’s executive member for infrastructure Helen Hayden said: “The council’s response clearly outlines our commitment to work with WYCA to deliver a mass transit system for the entire region, that increases capacity and works alongside already existing cycling, walking, bus, and rail systems to ensure our region has a sustainable public transport system.

“It is also crucial that as we move forward proper consideration is taken in relation to the mass transit corridors identified in the vision, to ensure the opportunity for regeneration and redevelopment offered by the delivery of mass transit is harnessed to benefit local communities.

“We look forward to working with the combined authority to deliver mass transit and realise our long-standing ambition for Leeds to have a fully integrated 21st century transport network that our city and the wider region needs and deserves.”

Early versions of the multi billion pound plans had already gone out to consultation last year, and a second round begun in November. The network would be funded and developed by WYCA, which will use some of its £830m City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement to develop the plan.

