The West Yorkshire Combined Authority, working in partnership with local Community Safety Partnerships, West Yorkshire Police and local groups have been awarded £215k in funding from the Home Office’s Safety of Women at Night Fund.

It will see a programme of interventions delivered between January and March 2022, with the aim of generating sustainable change.

£870k has now been committed towards improving women's safety across West Yorkshire. Picture: Steve Riding.

Changes include:

Introduction of a bus safety reporting tool

A male behaviour change campaign focusing on the night-time economy

Active upstander training for night-time economy staff

West Yorkshire "Ask for Angela" campaign.

There will also be a number of localised projects in Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford, Wakefield and Leeds involving taxi marshals, women’s safety hubs, street marshals, the development of a Pub Watch scheme and taxi standards work.

Reacting to the news Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin said: “This is absolutely marvellous news and a real coup for partnership working within West Yorkshire. It brings even more focus upon the issue of safety for women and girls, with some truly tangible results."

The money joins the £655k made available as part of the Safer Streets Funding. Meaning the region will now have committed a sizeable £870k towards tackling the problem.

“It will make a genuine difference to local people, supporting and improving experiences of women and girls on our public transport network." Mayor Brabin continued.

Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime in West Yorkshire, Alison Lowe added: “To deliver this programme of interventions, we will be working with all five district local authorities and their wider community safety partnerships." she said "It will also see close collaboration with West Yorkshire Police, women and girls’ groups, transport providers, including taxis, night-time economy venues and business improvement districts."