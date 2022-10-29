That’s according to a report by West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA), which confirmed it is applying for six sites across the region to become government investment zones.

One of the sites is the so-called Trans Pennine Growth Corridor, which encompasses Capitol Park off Dewsbury Road near Morley.

The site is currently in the process of being expanded, after a controversial planning application was approved earlier this year, which would see building on the Topcliffe Farm site.

An artist's impression of the expanded Morley industrial estate.

According to government guidance published during Liz Truss’s time as Prime Minister, investment zones will be sites within mayoral authorities where “a variety of tax, regulatory innovations and flexibilities, and planning simplifications” will apply.

A report, to be discussed by WYCA members next week, also lists sites in south Bradford, Calderdale and Dewsbury.

It claims the government is currently considering offering newly-occupied premises within these zones 100 per cent business rates relief, as well as other forms of relief on stamp duty and employer national insurance contributions.

The report added: “We will continue to work with government to clarify the detail of the Investment Zone incentives, particularly the ‘liberalised planning process’ and have requested West Yorkshire Heads of Planning support and advise as required on this matter.

“Sites successful at the EoI stage will be required to develop delivery plans and conduct relevant legal assessments, including site assessments and equalities. Delivery plans will need to confirm that sites will represent value for money for taxpayers and deliver the housing and growth objectives of the Investment Zones programme.

“Government have said that they will work quickly, fairly and accurately to process all applications received and will issue further information to areas at the earliest possible opportunity.”

It has not been made clear by government when any decisions are made on the zones, but a Whitehall guidance note said: “The government recognises that further detail is required on provisions and mechanisms for delivery. We intend to do this in discussion with MCAs and UTLAs who come forward."