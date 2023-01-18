The discovery of the building – which initial analysis suggests could date back to the Tudor period – was made while restoration work was being carried out at 6-8 Silver Street, off Westgate, as part of the £3.8m High Street Heritage Action Zone scheme by Wakefield Council and Historic England.

During the work, cement render was removed, and the original timber frame was revealed, along with carved posts usually associated with a high-status house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scientists are now analysing the timber and building experts from Historic England are looking at the building in detail as it is thought that it may date back far earlier than originally thought - possibly to the 1500s.

A photomontage of the building was created so that people can see what has been exposed.

The discovery could potentially shed new light on the development of early timber framed buildings within the city and regionally.

The HSHAZ restoration initiative is a collaboration between Wakefield Council and Historic England offering grants to owners of historic buildings along the high street to repair and revitalise their buildings. Works have started at a further 15 properties and the scheme has seen improvements made to four of the historic yards leading off Westgate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The building is now covered up to preserve the timbers.

Cllr Denise Jeffery, Leader of Wakefield Council said: “This is such an exciting discovery that has come about thanks to the work that we’re doing to preserve and protect these buildings for future generations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Denise Jeffery in front of 6-8 Silver Street, which scientists think may be the oldest timber framed in Wakefield. Photo: John Clifton

Richard Butterfield, from Historic England, said: “It’s fantastic that work to restore the heritage of Westgate High Street has uncovered such an intriguing find. This building is a physical link through time to our past, in an area which is rich in history and significance for local people.

Advertisement Hide Ad