Around 10,000 vulnerable pensioners across the district will also receive vouchers in June as part of a government support package.

Senior councillors are expected to accept £3.1m from the government’s household support fund.

More than 10,000 low income families across Wakefield are set to receive £75 shopping vouchers over the school summer holidays, the city council has said. Photo: John Clifton.

It is the fifth round of funding intended to help those most in need pay for essential items such as food, energy and water bills.

Natalie Palmer, Wakefield Council’s corporate director for resources, said: “This funding will allow us to reach many residents on low incomes to provide them with additional financial support.“

It will provide targeted support to some and, importantly, also allow other residents experiencing financial hardship to receive assistance.”The funding is available for six months between April and September.

A report to the council’s cabinet members says supermarket vouchers will be given to all pensioners and families with children who receive council tax support.

Around 2,600 other residents on low income are also expected to receive the vouchers along with 7,700 people on disability benefit.

A total of £470,000 of the funding will go to the council’s application-based scheme open to residents in need of help.

Funding is available for essentials such as food, utility bills, sanitary products, warm clothing and household appliances.

Food banks across the district will also receive a £30,000 boost to help support residents.