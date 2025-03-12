Plans to create 16 Leeds city centre flats could bring the restoration of three grade II-listed buildings.

Permission is being sought to turn the upper floors of Wray’s Building, on Vicar Lane, into homes.

Developer Countrylarge drew up plans for the scheme, which could be approved by a panel of councillors.

A Leeds City Council report said the Wray’s site and two connected buildings formed an L-shape, fronting onto Vicar Lane and Sidney Street, near Victoria Gate shopping centre.

Upper floors above retail units at the site had been empty for around 20 years.

The report said: “The ground floor is made up of five retail units, with four of the units currently occupied.

“The upper floors are vacant and in a poor state of repair.

“The proposal seeks to bring the upper floors back into use by converting into 16 build-to-rent apartments.”

A design report by Countrylarge said Wray’s was a firm of confectioners which occupied a corner shop at the site, built around 1900 in neo-Jacobean style.

The report said: “This proposal has been carefully designed to reintroduce the upper floors of a vacant grade II-listed building back into the Leeds city-scape.

“Internally a high quality finish is proposed with historic features retained and celebrated throughout the building creating unique residential apartments.”

The council’s city plans panel will consider planning and listed building consent for the scheme at a meeting on Thursday (March 13).

A report to the meeting said council officers recommended the project was allowed to go ahead.

It said: “The proposal will also deliver new homes in a highly sustainable location with good access to services and amenities including public transport links.”