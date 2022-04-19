TransLeeds to stage protest in Leeds to oppose exclusion of trans people from ban of LGBT conversion therapy

Support group TransLeeds is set to protest in Leeds today to oppose the exclusion of trans people from the ban of LGBT conversion therapy.

By Daniel Sheridan
Tuesday, 19th April 2022, 12:24 pm
Updated Tuesday, 19th April 2022, 12:26 pm

TransLeeds is a support and advocacy group for transgender identifying people in Leeds and the surrounding area, as well as their families and friends.

Their joint protest with Trans Pennine Travelling Sisters will take place from 4pm to 6pm in Leeds.

The group will meet on the pedestrianised street between the art gallery and Browns.

Coordinator Tom Shillito said the protest is 'tea themed' to "Keep the T in LGBT".

"We'll be giving out tea bags and running a make your own teabag station, as well as giving people information on how to fight the ban", Tom said.

ransLeeds support groups meet at a secure locations in Leeds city centre on the first Monday and third Thursday of every month from 6:00pm to 8:00pm.

