TransLeeds to stage protest in Leeds to oppose exclusion of trans people from ban of LGBT conversion therapy

TransLeeds is a support and advocacy group for transgender identifying people in Leeds and the surrounding area, as well as their families and friends.

Their joint protest with Trans Pennine Travelling Sisters will take place from 4pm to 6pm in Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group will meet on the pedestrianised street between the art gallery and Browns.

The group will meet on the pedestrianised street between the art gallery and Browns.

Coordinator Tom Shillito said the protest is 'tea themed' to "Keep the T in LGBT".

"We'll be giving out tea bags and running a make your own teabag station, as well as giving people information on how to fight the ban", Tom said.