The RMT union now says 40,000 members across 14 train operating companies will take strike action on 13, 14, 16 and 17 December and on January 3, 4, 6 and 7.

There will also be an overtime ban across the railways from 18 December until 2 January, meaning RMT be taking industrial action for four weeks.

It follows previous strike action across this year as train employees sought improved offers on jobs, pay and conditions from Network Rail.

Commuters could be affected in the week before Christmas. (Pic: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

However, rail operators claim strikes will worsen the ‘precarious financial hole’ the rail industry finds itself in.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "This latest round of strikes will show how important our members are to the running of this country and will send a clear message that we want a good deal on job security, pay and conditions for our people.

"We have been reasonable, but it is impossible to find a negotiated settlement when the dead hand of government is presiding over these talks.

"The employers are in disarray and saying different things to different people sometimes at the same time. This whole process has become a farce that only the new Secretary of State can resolve. When I meet him later this week, I will deliver that message.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In the meantime, our message to the public is we are sorry to inconvenience you, but we urge you to direct your anger and frustration at the government and railway employers during this latest phase of action.”

Tim Shoveller, Network Rail’s chief negotiator, said: “No-one can deny the precarious financial hole in which the railway finds itself.

"Striking makes that hole bigger and the task of finding a resolution ever more difficult. Only through reform, that will not result in anyone losing their job, can savings be made that can then be converted into an improved offer.