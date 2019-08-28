Tory MP Philip Davies says Labour politicians should pick up a horse racing whip to "see it doesn't hurt at all" after review announced

A Yorkshire Conservative MP has suggested Labour politicians should pick up a horse racing whip to see that "it doesn't hurt at all" after the party called for a review of their use in its new animal welfare manifesto.

The review will form part of its 50-point plan, set to be unveiled today, on protecting animals both in the UK and globally, said shadow environment secretary Sue Hayman.

Ms Hayman said Labour wanted to "bring Britain's animal welfare policy into the 21st century".

The British Horseracing Authority has strict rules on the use of whipping, with jockeys limited to a maximum of seven times in a flat race or eight times in a jump race and the horse must be "in contention or clearly winning at the time" the force was applied. Jockeys disobeying such rules face suspension.

But Ms Hayman confirmed that, under a future Labour government, the party would look to review whether the use of whips in horse racing should be further restricted.

It was one of the top priorities raised in a consultation with members, animal rights groups and the public, said the party.

Labour's animal welfare manifesto, as well as implementing the review into horse race whipping, includes plans to ban trophy hunting imports, outlaw keeping primates such as apes and monkeys as pets, and putting a stop to electric pulse fishing.

Other measures will include ensuring the maximum sentence can be handed out if a defendant is found guilty of animal cruelty against a wild animal, banning the sale and use of snares and glue traps, and working internationally to stop the return of commercial whaling.

Philip Davies, Conservative MP for Shipley, said: “This is another idiotic policy from an Islington based Labour Party which doesn’t understand about horse racing or care about it.

“The new style whips don’t hurt in the slightest and I would advise Labour politicians to actually educate themselves, pick up a whip and see that it doesn’t hurt at all when used.

“Horse racing has the highest possible welfare standards. Nobody loves horses more than stable staff, trainers, owners and jockeys and they certainly don’t need any lessons in animal welfare from the the Labour townies”

The British Horseracing Authority is expected to issue a statement today. In a briefing note seen by The Yorkshire Post, Director of Communications Martin Fewell said the regulatory authority for the sport had been in contact with Labour "to influence the language used" in the announcement.

He wrote: "We have also underlined to Labour how this policy, in the absence of anything else on racing in the manifesto, may play with a racing audience in an election.

"Our approach will try to avoid creating ‘noise’ around the issue. The manifesto is an attempt to find issues that resonate with voters and mobilise their support at an election.

"Thus far, there’s not been much evidence that the whip is an issue with the same level of public interest as say puppy farming or the international trade in wild animals, for example.

"A noisy debate would be unhelpful and would also lead to greater pressure on Labour to act. However, we will be contacting MPs privately with a briefing on the whip and other issues – as we did earlier this year – to ensure they have an accurate factual briefing."