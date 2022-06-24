Tory MP calls on Boris Johnson to 'take responsibility' following double Wakefield by-election defeat

Boris Johnson has suffered a double by-election defeat as Labour won Wakefield and the Liberal Democrats claimed victory in Tiverton and Honiton.

By PA Reporter
Friday, 24th June 2022, 7:54 am

The votes were triggered after the previous Conservative MP resigned in disgrace.

In Wakefield, Simon Lightwood was elected with a majority of 4,925.

The previous Wakefield MP Imran Ahmad Khan stood down after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy and jailed for 18 months.

Mr Lightwood has said “the next Labour government has been born in this room tonight”.

In his speech after being declared the winner of the West Yorkshire by-election, he said: “Tonight, the people of Wakefield have spoken on behalf of the British people. They have said unreservedly: ‘Boris Johnson, your contempt for this country is no longer tolerated’."

While in Tiverton and Honiton, the Liberal Democrats claimed victory for candidate Richard Foord in the Devon seat, which has been held by a Tory majority since 2019.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “Wakefield has shown the country has lost confidence in the Tories.

“This result is a clear judgement on a Conservative Party that has run out of energy and ideas."

Oliver Dowden has resigned as chairman of the Conservative Party after it suffered two by-election defeats, saying in a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson that “someone must take responsibility”.

Shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh has said she hopes Tory MPs will now remove their “deceitful, dishonest leader” following losses in Tiverton and Honiton and Wakefield.

