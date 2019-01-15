This is what the 27 new Leeds council houses in Gipton will look like

Leeds City Council have released artists' impressions of the 27 new houses they're building in Gipton for social tenants.

The development on Beech Mount and Beech Walk will be ready to let in early 2020.

The new council homes on the Beeches in Gipton

Council to invest £50million in new homes

There will be three four-bed properties, eight three-beds, seven two-beds, one three-bedroom bungalow, four two-bedroom bungalows and four one-bedroom bungalows.

Other council developments in the pipeline include 32 properties in the Nevilles in Osmondthorpe and 28 off Meynell Approach in Holbeck.

More than 600 new homes on the way for Leeds

What features will the houses have?

- A private enclosed garden with shed, including secure cycle storage

The houses will be energy-efficient and eco-friendly

- Solar panels

- Gas central heating

- Modern kitchen, compatible for gas or electric

- Off-street parking

New council housing in Osmondthorpe and Holbeck is also planned

- Vehicle charging point

- Ground-floor WC

- Overhead bath shower

- Energy efficient glazing

- Energy efficient hot water, heating and ventilation systems

- Smart utility meters

- Level access to all external door openings

- Private, sheltered entrances

They are being built to a high standard using quality materials which will include increased insulation to reduce heating and costs for tenants.

How to apply for a new council house in Gipton

You must register an application with the Leeds Homes website.

The new homes will be rented under a local letting policy that has yet to be finalised.

If you are interested in one of these new build properties, register by sending your name, email address and telephone number to nbh@leeds.gov.uk so you can be notified you when the properties are to be advertised on the Leeds Homes website.