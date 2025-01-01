2024 saw plenty of change for Leeds and across the UK, with a new government voted in after 14 years of Tory rule being among the key events.
We asked our readership what changes they want to see in the city on Facebook and received over 100 responses.
Featured in the gallery below are eight of the suggestions from our readers.
1. More affordable housing
Jayne Scotter received a positive response to her wish for "more affordable housing" in the city. | Leeds City Council
2. Public transport system
As predicted, there were a number of calls for a better public transport system in Leeds for 2025. The West Yorkshire Combined Authority announced plans for a new mass transit system last year, with Mayor Tracy Brabin saying she hopes to see work start on the scheme by 2028 | WYCA
3. Armley Gyratory
Usmaan Mohammed said he wants to see the work at Armley Gyratory completed. Fortunately Leeds City Council has said that it hopes the works will be finished in early 2025. | Simon Hulme
4. City centre traffic
Jan Walsh - among other readers - said that she hopes to see the traffic situation in the city centre change, saying: "It's driven everyone out!" | Steve Riding
5. Farsley Celtic
There has been a slew of difficulties at Farsley Celtic FC in 2024, not least the issues with their pitch - which is forcing them to play home games 70 miles away in Buxton. YEP reader Murray Craigen was among those to say that he hopes to see the matter - and the rest of the club's fortunes - improve this year. | Submitted Photo: submitted
6. Leeds United
Fortunately fortunes are better at Leeds United, and a number of supporters said that they hope to see the Whites return to the Premier League in the new year. | Barrington Coombs/PA Wire
