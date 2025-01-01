Changes Yorkshire Evening Post readers want to see in Leeds in 2025 including public transport and promotion

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 1st Jan 2025, 04:45 BST

Yorkshire Evening Post readers have shared their wishes for Leeds over the coming year.

2024 saw plenty of change for Leeds and across the UK, with a new government voted in after 14 years of Tory rule being among the key events.

We asked our readership what changes they want to see in the city on Facebook and received over 100 responses.

Featured in the gallery below are eight of the suggestions from our readers.

Let us know what changes you would like to see in the city in the comments section below.

Jayne Scotter received a positive response to her wish for "more affordable housing" in the city.

Jayne Scotter received a positive response to her wish for "more affordable housing" in the city. | Leeds City Council

As predicted, there were a number of calls for a better public transport system in Leeds for 2025. The West Yorkshire Combined Authority announced plans for a new mass transit system last year, with Mayor Tracy Brabin saying she hopes to see work start on the scheme by 2028

As predicted, there were a number of calls for a better public transport system in Leeds for 2025. The West Yorkshire Combined Authority announced plans for a new mass transit system last year, with Mayor Tracy Brabin saying she hopes to see work start on the scheme by 2028 | WYCA

Usmaan Mohammed said he wants to see the work at Armley Gyratory completed. Fortunately Leeds City Council has said that it hopes the works will be finished in early 2025.

Usmaan Mohammed said he wants to see the work at Armley Gyratory completed. Fortunately Leeds City Council has said that it hopes the works will be finished in early 2025. | Simon Hulme

Jan Walsh - among other readers - said that she hopes to see the traffic situation in the city centre change, saying: "It's driven everyone out!"

Jan Walsh - among other readers - said that she hopes to see the traffic situation in the city centre change, saying: "It's driven everyone out!" | Steve Riding

There has been a slew of difficulties at Farsley Celtic FC in 2024, not least the issues with their pitch - which is forcing them to play home games 70 miles away in Buxton. YEP reader Murray Craigen was among those to say that he hopes to see the matter - and the rest of the club's fortunes - improve this year.

There has been a slew of difficulties at Farsley Celtic FC in 2024, not least the issues with their pitch - which is forcing them to play home games 70 miles away in Buxton. YEP reader Murray Craigen was among those to say that he hopes to see the matter - and the rest of the club's fortunes - improve this year. | Submitted Photo: submitted

Fortunately fortunes are better at Leeds United, and a number of supporters said that they hope to see the Whites return to the Premier League in the new year.

Fortunately fortunes are better at Leeds United, and a number of supporters said that they hope to see the Whites return to the Premier League in the new year. | Barrington Coombs/PA Wire

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
