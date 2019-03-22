These constituencies in Yorkshire have the most signatures on the Revoke Article 50 petition

Have your say

An online petition calling on Parliament to revoke Article 50, which gained signatures so quickly the website crashed, has reached almost three million supporters.

It was started by Margaret Anne Georgiadou and asks the government to revoke Article 50 and remain in the EU.

Article 50 is part of the Lisbon Treaty and outlines a very basic five-point plan should any country wish to leave the European Union.

The petition reads: "The government repeatedly claims exiting the EU is 'the will of the people'.

"We need to put a stop to this claim by proving the strength of public support now, for remaining in the EU.

"A People's Vote may not happen - so vote now."

According to data from the government's petitions website, as of 10am on Friday, March 22, the Yorkshire constituency with the most signatures on the petition is Labour seat Sheffield Central with 4,083, 3.36% of the constituency's population.

This is shortly followed by Labour seats York Central and Sheffield Hallam with 4,019 and 3,584 seats respectively.

Half of Leeds' constituencies feature in the top 10 constituencies in the region which have signed the petition the most - Leeds North East, Leeds North West, Pudsey, Horsforth & Airedale, and Leeds Central.

Leeds narrowly voted Remain by 50.3 per cent in 2016's EU Referendum, whereas Sheffield voted by 51 per cent to Leave.

The Yorkshire seat with the fewest signatures is Hull East with just 504.

The city of Hull voted strongly in favour of leaving the EU in 2016, by 67.6 per cent.

The UK seat with the most signatures is Bristol with 8,970, 6.89% of its population.

The petition began to garner attention on Wednesday night after Theresa May's statement which criticised MPs for not backing her deal.

On Twitter #RevokeArt50Now has been trending since 1am on Friday.

On Thursday afternoon it was growing so quickly the website crashed several times.

At the time of writing it is nearing 3 million signatures at 2,971,394.

If any petition reaches 100,000 signatures, it will be considered for debate in Parliament.

Theresa May triggered Article 50 on March 29, 2017, giving the UK two years to negotiate the terms of leaving with the EU.

On December 10 2018, the European Court of Justice ruled that the UK has the legal power to stop Brexit and unilaterally revoke Article 50.

Here are the top ten constituencies with the most signatures

- Sheffield Central (Labour) - 4,083

- York Central (Labour) - 4,019

- Sheffield Hallam (Labour) - 3,584

- Leeds North East (Labour) - 3,007

- Leeds North West (Labour) - 2,684

- York Outer (Conservative) - 2,464

- Harrogate and Knaresborough (Conservative) - 2,389

- Calder Valley (Conservative) - 2,382

- Pudsey, Horsforth and Airedale (Conservative) - 2,371

- Leeds Central (Labour) - 2,330