The closure of 18 children’s centres in Leeds is set to go ahead after a failed bid to have the decision re-considered.

Opposition councillors challenged a plan to reduce the number of Leeds City Council-run centres to 31 under plans to save £2.45m.

The Labour-run authority pointed out that Leeds would still have more children’s centres than cities of a similar size. But questions were raised over the evidence used to justify the closures, set out in a report to the council’s executive board in October.

Councillor Mark Dobson, of Garforth and Swillington Independents, led a “call-in” of the closure decision which could have seen it referred for re-consideration. He claimed there were flaws in the consultation process and it was not clear how the cost savings would be achieved.

Coun Dobson told a scrutiny board meeting: “I also believe we are under-estimating the use of the centres.”

Helen Hayden, Labour’s executive member for children and families, said family services would be retained in more suitable locations.

Coun Hayden said: “Our children’s centre offer matters deeply to families across Leeds. The consultation was robust, thorough and objective.”

Council leaders said some of the centres were underused because of a falling birth rate.

Coun Hayden said: “Savings will come from reduced duplication, management and overheads, not from cutting support available to families.”

Leeds City Council must save more than £100m this financial year and was forecasting an overspend of almost £30m in its last financial report.

As part of the shake-up, the remaining 31 children centres would be organised into seven groups, aligned with the council’s Family Hubs around the city. Six centres not currently in use will be de-registered and more services will be provided online.

After a debate by the council’s Children and Families scrutiny board, Coun Dobson said he still believed the closures were “pointless”. He said: “All I would ask colleagues to consider is where are the actual savings?”

In a majority vote, board members released the closure decision for implementation at Tuesday’s Civic Hall meeting.

The centres set to close are:

Cottingley

Farnley

Gildersome

Ardsley/Tingley

Villages East

Castleton

Quarry Mount,

Burley Park

Headingley

Pudsey

Farsley and Calverley

Parklands

Garforth

Boston Spa

Alwoodley

Roundhay

Chapel Allerton, Manor Wood.