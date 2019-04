Data released via Datamill North by Leeds council has revealed the number of fixed penalty notices (FPN) given out for littering problems and littering complaints in 2018, and the amount of money this earned the council. Pictures are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Little London and Woodhouse - 99,920 Claiming the top spot, this Leeds ward saw 2,118 FPNs given out for littering offences, which earned the council nearly 100,000.

2. Hunslet and Riverside - 54,610 Another high earner for the council, 958 FPNs were given out in the city centre ward.

3. Morley South - 1,385 The council earned over 1,000 for littering offences in this south Leeds ward, where 23 FPNs were given out.

4. Morley North - 1,375 There were 20 FPNs for littering offences in Morley North which earned the council over 1,000.

