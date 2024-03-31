The data has been published by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities and is based on the average for a Band D property.

All figures include the adult social care levy and parish precepts where appropriate. It shows that the Band D average has increased in every local authority in Yorkshire.

The local authority in Yorkshire with the largest year-on-year percentage increase in the Band D average was Sheffield (up 4.98%), while the one with the lowest was York (5.01%).

In Leeds there was an increase of 4.99% with Band D properties now paying on average £1,737.45.

The below gallery features the full list of councils in Yorkshire.

1 . Sheffield In Sheffield the average council tax for a Band D property in 2024/45 will be £1,937.16; an increase of 4.98% from last year. Photo: Adobe Photo Sales

2 . North Yorkshire Those living in a Band D property in North Yorkshire will be paying on average £1,893.07 in tax in 2024/25. This is an increase of 5.05% from the previous year. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Kirklees Band D properties in the metropolitan borough of Kirklees will pay on average £1,878.89 in 2024/5. This is a 5.03% rise on the previous year. Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales

4 . Rotherham In the metropolitan borough of Rotherham the average Band D property will pay £1,874.79; a 3.84% increase on last year. Photo: Stock Photo Sales

5 . Calderdale The metropolitan borough of Calderdale will charge the average Band D property £1,861.62 in 2024/25. This is an increase of 5.03% from last year. Photo: PA Photo Sales