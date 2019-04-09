The roads with the highest reports of potholes in Leeds have been revealed.

The 12 Leeds roads with the highest reports of potholes

Figures released by Leeds council have revealed the Leeds roads with the highest reports of potholes.

The data, released via Datamill North, gives reports of potholes made to Leeds council between January 1, 2017 and March 31, 2019. Many of these potholes have since been repaired by the council. Images are for illustrative purposes and do not show the exact locations of the reported potholes.

There were 125 reports of potholes on Stanningley Bypass.

1. Stanningley Bypass - 125

There were 125 reports of potholes on Stanningley Bypass.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
The council received 80 reports of potholes on the High Street at Boston Spa.

2. High Street, Boston Spa - 80

The council received 80 reports of potholes on the High Street at Boston Spa.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
There were 110 reports of potholes on King Lane in Moortown.

3. King Lane, Moortown - 110

There were 110 reports of potholes on King Lane in Moortown.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
The council received 99 reports of potholes on Stanningley Road.

4. Stanningley Road - 99

The council received 99 reports of potholes on Stanningley Road.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3