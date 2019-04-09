The 12 Leeds roads with the highest reports of potholes

The data, released via Datamill North, gives reports of potholes made to Leeds council between January 1, 2017 and March 31, 2019. Many of these potholes have since been repaired by the council. Images are for illustrative purposes and do not show the exact locations of the reported potholes.

1. Stanningley Bypass - 125 There were 125 reports of potholes on Stanningley Bypass.

2. High Street, Boston Spa - 80 The council received 80 reports of potholes on the High Street at Boston Spa.

3. King Lane, Moortown - 110 There were 110 reports of potholes on King Lane in Moortown.

4. Stanningley Road - 99 The council received 99 reports of potholes on Stanningley Road.

