The 12 Leeds roads with the highest reports of potholes
Figures released by Leeds council have revealed the Leeds roads with the highest reports of potholes.
The data, released via Datamill North, gives reports of potholes made to Leeds council between January 1, 2017 and March 31, 2019. Many of these potholes have since been repaired by the council. Images are for illustrative purposes and do not show the exact locations of the reported potholes.
1. Stanningley Bypass - 125
There were 125 reports of potholes on Stanningley Bypass.