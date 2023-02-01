News you can trust since 1890
Teacher strike 2023: 11 Photos from day of action in Leeds as Chumbawumba act performs for huge crowds

Thousands of people gathered in central Leeds for a rally outside the town hall as workers throughout the country walked out over ongoing disputes about pay, conditions and new striking laws.

By Charles Gray
3 minutes ago

The National Education Union (NEU) said that 23,400 schools in England and Wales would be affected today (Tuesday) as it was estimated 200,000 workers walked out. Strike action was also taken by university staff, rail workers and rail workers in what is thought to be the biggest day of action in over a decade.

In Leeds, crowds were entertained by the Commoners Choir led by Chumbawamba guitarist Boff Whalley, before moving off for a march down The Headrow. Unions represented in the crowd included the PCU, RMT, NEU, Unison, UCU and the GMB.

Below are 10 pictures from the day of action.

1. Strike to Win

Representatives from a number of unions took place in today's strikes.

Photo: Danny Lawson

2. Protect The Right To Strike

There were protests against the Government's controversial plans for a new law on minimum service levels during strikes.

Photo: Danny Lawson

3. Higher pay

The National Education Union (NEU) said that 23,400 schools in England and Wales would be affected by today's strikes.

Photo: Danny Lawson

4. 2.70815756.jpg

Walkouts by teachers took place on Wednesday – the first of seven days of strikes in February and March.

Photo: Danny Lawson

