Teacher strike 2023: 11 Photos from day of action in Leeds as Chumbawumba act performs for huge crowds
Thousands of people gathered in central Leeds for a rally outside the town hall as workers throughout the country walked out over ongoing disputes about pay, conditions and new striking laws.
The National Education Union (NEU) said that 23,400 schools in England and Wales would be affected today (Tuesday) as it was estimated 200,000 workers walked out. Strike action was also taken by university staff, rail workers and rail workers in what is thought to be the biggest day of action in over a decade.
In Leeds, crowds were entertained by the Commoners Choir led by Chumbawamba guitarist Boff Whalley, before moving off for a march down The Headrow. Unions represented in the crowd included the PCU, RMT, NEU, Unison, UCU and the GMB.
Below are 10 pictures from the day of action.