Plans to build a new separate basement coffee shop to accommodate a restaurant near University of Leeds have been approved by councillors.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Taste the Orient filed an application to extend their current Blenheim Terrace restaurant back in November 2021.

The application, submitted to Leeds City Council, outlined plans for a separate new basement coffee shop with new shop front access next to the current venue near the Parkinson Building, and a rear extraction duct for the operating first floor café and restaurant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It seeks to move the café element of the business from the first floor into the basement, and states that this will require a new shop front.

Oriental supermarket Taste the Orient has had its plans for a separate basement café approved by Leeds City Council. Picture by Google.

In the proposal, submitted on behalf of Mr Youfeng Jiang, read: “The previous E-Class use has been altered from Blackwell’s and Costa Coffee to a E-Class ground floor retail unit and first floor café/restaurant. The basement will also be altered to form a coffee shop.

“An external flux system is required to ventilate the kitchen area on the first floor. The external flux would be installed to the rear elevation of the property, away from all windows and kept to a low level, minimum 1m above the existing flat roof. The café/restaurant serves authentic Chinese food and forms part of the retail unit.

“For the basement coffee shop area, a new shop front is required, a signage application will be submitted as a separate planning application. The shop front will be in keeping with the area and not detract from the nearby listed buildings.”