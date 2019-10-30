Take a look at the three huge developments that could transform the Leeds skyline

An artist's impression of the proposed Marsh Lane development.

Applications for an 11-storey apartment block in Holbeck, a 20-storey skyscraper on Saxton Lane and a block of student housing in the city centre are all on the agenda at tomorrow’s “City Plans Panel”.

According to planning applications on the Leeds City Council website, here are all the details on the buildings - and their likelihood of getting the go-ahead.

Bronze-coloured apartments, Holbeck

The development at Marsh Lane is being discussed in a pre-application at a council meeting on 31st October.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Planning permissions for a 10-storey apartment block on Manor Road, Holbeck, were already granted in principle to Citylife developers back in 2017, meaning the development is well on its way to becoming a reality.

The application being discussed tomorrow is a ‘Minor Material Amendment application’ which includes a request to add an extra floor to the building, taking it to 11 storeys in total.

The proposed building would have a folded sculptural metal form finished in bronze cladding, designed by Nick Brown Architects - a nod to the former use of the site as a metal fabrication business.

With the proposed extra storey, there would be a total of 110 flats - with 60% of these reportedly already sold.

Blueprints for the proposed student accommodation on Park Lane.

The site is near to the Grade I-listed Temple Mill, which Historic England have advised should not be obscured by the flats. Though they call the decision to implement an extra floor “regrettable”, they do not object to the proposed amendments.

20-storey skyscraper, Marsh Lane

The patch of land on the corner of Saxton Lane and Marsh Lane is currently home to JP Autos, a car MOT and service centre.

One planning application being discussed by the council proposes the development of a whopping 20-storey ‘red local brick’ skyscraper for the land, housing around 204 apartments.

A 10-storey apartment block on Manor Road was approved in 2017 - developers are now requesting an extra storey for the building.

According to the application, around 7% of these would be affordable housing - the minimum required for the area.

As this application is a ‘pre-application,’ there are still several hoops that developers will have to jump through before planning permissions are granted.

Nick Wiggans, Associate Director of specialist Build to Rent funding adviser, BTR Capital Partners commented on the Marsh Lane development: “The creation of quality Build to Rent developments is now becoming an essential part of Leeds city centre’s future development meeting demand from private renters who are increasingly seeking well designed, high quality accommodation with good amenities. We are delighted to be advising on the funding of such an important new scheme."

Student flats, Leeds City Centre

Given the huge number of existing student accommodation in Leeds, this latest development may prove controversial.

The proposal is for the erection of purpose-built student accommodation on Park Lane to replace the five-storey Oak House building currently on the site.

The application says the building will be somewhere between three and six storeys and will be made of red-brick to imitate the feel of town houses.

In an effort to keep the development eco-friendly, a bike storage area is planned, and developers are looking into using renewable energy sources like solar panels to generate electricity for the student flats.

Unless any major concerns are raised in the meeting tomorrow, this development looks likely to go ahead.