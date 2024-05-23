Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A wine retailer could open a new shop at a former mill complex in Leeds.

A planning application has been submitted to open the shop in Sunny Bank Mills.

In recent decades, the former working mill has been transformed into a commercial and cultural centre in Farsley, and now hosts arts studios and galleries, workshops and businesses.

Joining the various businesses could soon be a wine retailer, if plans are approved by Leeds City Council’s planning committee.

In an accompanying statement, the applicant specifies that the units would become a wine retailer in the Twisting Gallery part of the estate.

The statement adds: “The active promotion of the buildings within the heart of the site by Edwin Woodhouse, opening the frontage via the Weavers Yard project, and reconnecting Town Street has already had a positive impact on the economy of the area.

“One of the key aspirations of the Regeneration is to bring more variety to Sunny Bank Mills and the wider community and this type of use will assist in delivering this.

“Further exposure of the site and activity within is encouraging new tenants and steadily regenerating life back into Sunny Bank Mills.

“The development is supported by various tenants on site such as The Mill Kitchen, St Jude café bar, Amity Brew co. tap room and micro-brewery, as well as Test Bar on the upper ground floor of the Twisting Gallery.”

It adds: “Units 2 & 3 at the Twisting Gallery are within the site, which can be accessed directly off Town Street to the Weavers Yard car park for vehicular parking, and a cycle rack for bike parking to the main yard. 2no. staff parking spaces will be allocated to the unit within the Weavers Yard car park, with ample visitor parking within the various car parks throughout the site for pedestrians.”

Sunny Bank Mills has been contacted for more information on the plans.