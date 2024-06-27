Aisha's Cafe Roundhay Road: South Asian restaurant applies to open new eatery on busy Leeds road
and live on Freeview channel 276
Submitted to Leeds City Council’s planning committee on Wednesday, June 5, the Change of Use application reveals details for a new Aisha’s Café.
The new venue on 161-163 Roundhay Road is currently a residential house, and would if approved see the opening of a new restaurant right next to the Aisha’s Café on 159 Roundhay Road.
Drawings show plans to convert one of the basement household storage units into a kitchen, while the ground floor on 161 and 163 would be rebuilt into the restaurant and café.
There would also be a number of small alterations to the first and second floor residential units.
Aisha’s Cafe on Roundhay Road is an Afghani-inspired restaurant and café that serves a mix of Middle Eastern dishes along with breakfasts such as a Full English.
Consultation is due to start on Monday, July 8, with any comments to be submitted by then.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.