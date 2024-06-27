Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A planning application has been submitted outlining plans to convert and extend a house into a new South Asian-inspired café in Leeds.

Submitted to Leeds City Council’s planning committee on Wednesday, June 5, the Change of Use application reveals details for a new Aisha’s Café.

The new venue on 161-163 Roundhay Road is currently a residential house, and would if approved see the opening of a new restaurant right next to the Aisha’s Café on 159 Roundhay Road.

Aisha's Cafe on Roundhay Road in Leeds has applied to open a new restaurant just across the street.

Drawings show plans to convert one of the basement household storage units into a kitchen, while the ground floor on 161 and 163 would be rebuilt into the restaurant and café.

There would also be a number of small alterations to the first and second floor residential units.

Aisha’s Cafe on Roundhay Road is an Afghani-inspired restaurant and café that serves a mix of Middle Eastern dishes along with breakfasts such as a Full English.