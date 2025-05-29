Plans for the next stage of a major new community in east Leeds — set to include more than 1,000 homes — have been submitted.

Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey has lodged a reserved matters application for Phase 2A-C of the Skelton Gate development, a large-scale housing project near Skelton Lake Services, just off Pontefract Lane and close to Junction 45 of the M1.

If approved, the new phase will add over 300 homes to the development, which at completion will feature up to 1,100 homes, along with a new grocery store, community centre, school, and public green spaces.

The proposed Skelton Gate development. | JRP/Taylor Wimpey

Phases 1A and 1B - which include 203 and 235 homes respectively - have already been approved and are under construction.

This latest application covers Phases 2A, 2B, and 2C, which aim to add a further 370 homes, including 55 affordable housing units.

The Skelton Gate project is part of a wider development area called Aire Valley Leeds, covering around 400 hectares. Initial proposals were first brought forward in 2016, with outline planning permission granted in 2017.

The site is being developed in line with the Aire Valley Leeds Action Plan, which outlines key priorities including well-designed streets and public spaces, high-quality green areas and tree-lined boulevards and child-friendly environments, with safe, direct walking and cycling routes to schools, shops, and parks.

Comments on the proposed development can be submitted via the Leeds City Council planning portal up until Friday, June 27. A decision is expected by Wednesday, August 27, 2025.