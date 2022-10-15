Simon on the Streets is due to hold its Big Sleep Out fundraiser in the city’s Millennium Square on Thursday October 20. Among those to have signed up is Coun Julie Heselwood, who said that the experience “opens your eyes” to the daily lives of homeless people.

Coun Heselwood, who has taken part in a previous Big Sleep Out, said: “There’s no way you can sleep properly when you do it, because of the weather, because you’re outside and you’ve got no protection. On the night we’ll have access to a toilet and we’ll have a flask of tea and a sleeping bag. But people on the streets don’t have access to any of that.

“I think it’s more important than ever to use our profile as councillors to attend the Big Sleep Out and raise awareness for the plight of people who are homeless.”

Simon on the Streets is getting ready to host another of its Big Sleep Out fundraisers. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Coun Heselwood said more and more people were presenting as homeless at her surgeries because of the cost-of-living crisis. She said a shortage of social housing in the city, attributed to the right-to-buy scheme and a lack of council funding, was also contributing to the crisis.

She will be joined on the night by fellow Labour councillors Andrew Scopes, Karen Renshaw, Emmie Bromley, Salma Arif, Eleanor Thomson and Helen Hayden. Collectively, the elected members are hoping to raise £500 in support of the charity’s work.

Coun Scopes said: “There’s a real link between the cost-of-living crisis and homelessness, particularly for the most vulnerable people who don’t have a family network or a social network. It’s serious.

“Doing the challenge for us is about raising awareness, raising money and it’s going to be an experience for us to see how tough it is for those who are sleeping rough every night. I’ve got a warm bed and a warm house to come back to, which homeless people don’t have. I think it’s going to be an eye opener.”

This year’s event is sponsored by British online homeware retailer DUSK. For every person who takes part, it has pledged to donate brand new bedding to accommodation in the city which helps to house the vulnerable and homeless.