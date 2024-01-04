Simon Lightwood MP: Labour has a plan that will move our country forward

​The new year is a good opportunity to reflect on the year that has passed and to look forward to the year ahead.

Simon Lightwood MP writes: 2023 was a busy and exciting year.

Personally, I am proud of the work that my small team and I have achieved. We've helped over 7500 Wakefield constituents with their personal issues – ranging from housing problems, to issues with pension credit.

We've worked in partnership with residents and Labour colleagues to save our walk-in centre on King Street, and Wakefield Westgate's ticket office.

There's still so much work to do and I look forward to continuing my active campaigns – from the scourge of sewage in the rivers Calder and Aire, to reducing antisocial behaviour on our streets.

Globally, 2023 has been a very difficult and tumultuous year. Putin's brutal war still continues in Ukraine, and the end of 2023 saw an intolerable amount of death and destruction in Israel and Gaza. It is crucial in 2024 that the international community pushes for a renewed cessation of violence, so we can make political progress towards a sustainable ceasefire as quickly as possible.

Closer to home, 2023 has been immensely difficult for many across Britain and here in Wakefield.

It has been frustrating to watch Rishi Sunak claim to be the prime minister of change whilst our public services crumble and living standards decline, all while pandering to the extremists in the Tory party to keep his zombie government afloat.

The Tories promised again and again to level up our country, yet the gap between rich and poor, North and South, the haves and the have-nots feels larger than ever.

Towards the end of 2023, the government seemed intent on dragging us backwards. Rowing back on our climate commitments, putting future business growth at risk, the landmark transport project scrapped, and no more help to tackle the cost-of-living crisis leaving families uncertain about making ends meet.

Against the backdrop of 14 interest rate hikes in a row, the highest tax burden since the Second World War and stagnant economic growth – the British people have simply had enough.

This year, at some point there will be a general election and the power to shape the future of our country will rest in your hands. You will finally have a chance to have your say on the last 14 years of Tory chaos at the ballot box.

Labour has a plan that will move our country forward.

With the strong economic foundation led by our next Labour chancellor, Rachel Reeves, we can make the progress our country has been crying out for. Keir Starmer’s Labour Party is ready to fight for those who have been left out of our national story, who feel left behind after 13 years of Tory failure.

Wakefield cannot afford more of the same in 2024. The General Election will give people in Wakefield and across the UK the chance to vote for the hope of a brighter future and to get Britain’s future back.