'Shocking disrespect': Welcome to Hull signs now include jibe at Leeds

People took to social media after a picture of the sign was posted by BBC Look North presenter Peter Levy on Twitter.

The sign, on roads into Hull on the border with the East Riding, now features a strapline which says: “We know we aren’t perfect, but at least we aren’t Leeds”.

Mr Levy tweeted along with the picture: “Bottom line of the sign has just been put up.

“Not sure who at Hull City Council is responsible for this but it’s genius. Love it.”

It is unclear when the strapline was added or by who, but Twitter users have responded with their opinions.

Some enjoyed the jibe but others said they felt it was in bad taste.

Gary Over tweeted: “Can’t argue with that.”

Ian Pennington said: “The truth always hurts.”

Shaun Mallinson tweeted: “Priceless.”

Ken Hanning wrote: “Very good, and of course, you will never be Dundee- the loveliest waterside city in the UK!”

But Malcolm Fields tweeted: “Sorry Peter I think it’s shocking and disrespectful of another great Yorkshire city.

“I don’t understand how anyone at Hull City Council agreed to this.

“Get rid of it now.”

Malcolm John Pearson tweeted: “Suggest the people of Kingston upon Hull don’t need to have snide remarks defaming another city in order to welcome visitors.

“No city is perfect, we have nothing to be ashamed of and everything to be proud of.

“Please get the line covered up ASAP and apologise to Leeds.”

Twitter user G G wrote: “Very similar to what we say in Grimsby except Leeds changes to Hull.”

Chris Weall said: “The signs where I live say ‘Welcome to Crewe.

“I really want to add underneath: ‘The Home of the Pothole’.”

The adding of the strapline comes after the new look Welcome to Hull signs were first unveiled last February.

The sign features images of well-known Hull buildings and landmarks including Hull Minster, The Deep and the Wilberforce Monument.

Then Hull City Council leader Cllr Steve Brady said at the time: “This is about the next chapter for Hull.

“The past year has been incredibly challenging, but we have a lot to remain optimistic about as we look to the future.

“We are a bold, confident and forward-looking city and we hope that these signs will send that message to residents, visitors and investors alike.”