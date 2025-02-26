A contemporary music school has submitted plans for a new campus at a historic site in Leeds.

The Institute of Contemporary Music Performance and SAE Institute UK (SAE ICMP) will open its first campus in the north of England at the Electric Press in Leeds.

The plans include converting parts of the building into learning facilities and recording studios.

As part of its expansion, ICMP is also establishing campuses in Liverpool, with courses set to begin in September 2025.

Announcing the expansion, Steffan Davies, ICMP Chief Executive and Managing Director of SAE Institute in the UK, said: "Scheduled to open its doors in September 2025 this exciting development in Leeds marks a significant step in our growth strategy, strengthening our presence in one of the UK's most vibrant and innovative regions."

In a listed building application submitted to Leeds City Council, the organisation outlines its intentions for the Switch building at this historic development, which will feature soundproofing and other enhancements for live sound spaces.

In a design statement, the applicant explained: "In 2024, the Institute of Contemporary Music Performance (ICMP) and SAE Institute UK underwent a merger, consolidating their operations and trading as SAE ICMP.

“Both ICMP and SAE Institute offer robust programs for aspiring music professionals, each with unique strengths and opportunities.

“ICMP was established in London nearly 40 years ago, ICMP has been developing and delivering contemporary music education longer than any other UK music school.

“SAE was established in 1976, SAE Institute provides creative media programs to more than 10,000 students at over 40 campuses globally. The first of their new campuses is to be in Leeds. "

The statement added: "The proposed development seeks full planning permission and listed building consent for internal alterations and the installation of external rooftop condensing units. The internal works will involve a Category B fit-out for the SAE ICMP, which includes the creation of recording studios.”

“The application boundary for this proposal comprises the 3 upper floors of The Electric Press building and the ground floor reception which at time of writing is nearing completion of a refurbishment and CAT A fitout, as well as a small area of roof above Stansfield Chambers for new MEP equipment.”