Plans have been lodged to build a series of new townhouses on a former Co-op car park behind a popular Leeds supermarket.

The proposals aim to turn the currently vacant former Co-op car park, behind Home Bargains, off Oakwell Mount, Oakwood, into nine townhouses along with a new access road, associated landscaping and parking.

It comes one year after full planning permission was granted for the site to be redeveloped.

Concept image taken from the Design and Access Statement included as part of the application. Picture by Oak & Prosper

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposed development would see nine new homes built, set across three semi-detached blocks, as well as a single terrace of three dwellings, five of which would be four-bed homes and four of which would be three-bed homes.

Plans also include a new access road built over an overgrown parcel of land between 29 and 31 Oakwell Mount.

In the application, developers stated: “The proposed development would address demand for family housing in the Gledhow area of Leeds. The proposed development would utilise this brownfield site effectively and would be considered a windfall contribution to meeting housing needs.”

It adds: "This full Planning application follows on from the Grant of full Planning permission for the same site under the reference: 21/03299/FU, which was determined on the 7th of October 2022 for the following works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This full Planning application seeks to develop the design, which was approved under permission 21/03299/FU, to provide one extra dwelling, with the associated parking and landscaping amended to suit."

The new application, submitted to Leeds City Council on August 1, is largely reflective of the approved scheme but with the southernmost block being altered from a semi-detached block to a terrace of three dwellings, adding one extra home.

When the original plans were unveiled back in July 2022, they were met with controversy with a total of 25 objections submitted by local people amid concerns about the impact on wildlife and highway safety issues.