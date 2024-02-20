Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Roseville House Sheepscar: Plans to convert former nursery in Leeds into café and sports bar lounge revealed

Plans to convert a former Leeds nursery into a new dessert lounge and sports bar have been submitted.
Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 20th Feb 2024, 04:45 GMT
The application, submitted to Leeds City Council and validated on Friday February 9, includes drawings for the proposed conversion of the now closed Roseville Community Nursery on Roseville Road in Sheepscar.

Submitted by Riyat Associates LTD, they show a lounge area on the first floor of the Roseville building including a bar, at least four wall-mounted television screens and four tables along with sofas and chairs and a preparation area.

An application to convert a nursery in Sheepscar, Leeds, into a sports bar has been submitted to Leeds City Council. Picture by GoogleAn application to convert a nursery in Sheepscar, Leeds, into a sports bar has been submitted to Leeds City Council. Picture by Google
An application to convert a nursery in Sheepscar, Leeds, into a sports bar has been submitted to Leeds City Council. Picture by Google
A smaller space on the second floor would also include a table and a set of chairs and sofas. The application, titled dessert lounge, also promises a cafe and sports bar lounge.

Consultation is set to begin on Monday March 4, with any comments on the proposed plans to be submitted before then.

