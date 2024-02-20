Roseville House Sheepscar: Plans to convert former nursery in Leeds into café and sports bar lounge revealed
The application, submitted to Leeds City Council and validated on Friday February 9, includes drawings for the proposed conversion of the now closed Roseville Community Nursery on Roseville Road in Sheepscar.
Submitted by Riyat Associates LTD, they show a lounge area on the first floor of the Roseville building including a bar, at least four wall-mounted television screens and four tables along with sofas and chairs and a preparation area.
A smaller space on the second floor would also include a table and a set of chairs and sofas. The application, titled dessert lounge, also promises a cafe and sports bar lounge.
Consultation is set to begin on Monday March 4, with any comments on the proposed plans to be submitted before then.