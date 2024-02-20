Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The application, submitted to Leeds City Council and validated on Friday February 9, includes drawings for the proposed conversion of the now closed Roseville Community Nursery on Roseville Road in Sheepscar.

Submitted by Riyat Associates LTD, they show a lounge area on the first floor of the Roseville building including a bar, at least four wall-mounted television screens and four tables along with sofas and chairs and a preparation area.

An application to convert a nursery in Sheepscar, Leeds, into a sports bar has been submitted to Leeds City Council. Picture by Google

A smaller space on the second floor would also include a table and a set of chairs and sofas. The application, titled dessert lounge, also promises a cafe and sports bar lounge.