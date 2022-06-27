Protests have taken place across the world after the Supreme Court voted on Friday to scrap the constitutional right to abortion in the United States.

Within hours of the decision, multiple states across the USA moved to introduce abortion bans.

Women's rights groups in Leeds came together in Victoria Gardens tonight to share stories, read poetry and show solidarity with women across the pond.

Briony Burke, 24, is project support worker at Women Friendly Leeds

Organised by Reclaim The Night Leeds and Freedom 4 Girls, the event brought together people of all ages who were frightened about what the decision would mean for women's rights across the world.

"I'm here because I'm angry at the situation in America," Briony Burke, project support worker at Women Friendly Leeds, said.

"America represents 'the West', so for them to go back on abortion rights is a very scary thing.

"It's atrocious that women in America can't have control over their own bodies and their own choices."

"We can never know when we're going to be safe," the 24-year-old added.

"Our rights are always in the hands of other people which is a very scary place to be."

Sally Morgan, 74, was at the event with her daughter Helen, 49.

"It's an appalling ruling," she said.

"To have the law on this particular thing changed, it could open the door to a whole load of laws changing - when five people can make a decision that can affect millions of people."

Helen added that the ruling has been a "wake up call".

She said: "It's highlighted to me that we shouldn't be complacent and take any of the rights we have as women, or any minority or protected characteristic, for granted.

"We really need to make sure we fight to maintain what we've got.

"I've been involved in the women's rights movement for as long as I can remember. I was part of the Reclaim the Streets movement when I was at university - I went on marches there to improve the rights of women as a student.