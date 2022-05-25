An official inquiry into the partygate scandal has said the 'senior leadership' in Boris Johnson's Government must 'bear responsibility'.

The report by Sue Gray said the public would be 'dismayed' by a series of breaches of coronavirus rules in No 10 and Westminster.

The Prime Minister is now under renewed pressure to resign following claims that he lied to Parliament. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire.

Boris Johnson addressed the House of Commons earlier today to apologise following Prime Minister's Questions but they have done nothing to ease the pressure.

Taking to social media soon after Labour MP for Leeds North East, Fabian Hamilton, called on Mr Johnson to resign and restore 'dignity and democracy' to Parliament.

"It's an honour to serve the people of this country in Parliament. We must restore that dignity and the democracy it represents." he said.

The report included a series of photos, with Mr Johnson pictured at the surprise birthday party in the Cabinet Room on June 19, 2020. Picture: Sue Gray Report/Cabinet Office/PA Wire.

"That starts with Boris Johnson's resignation."

This was echoed by Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer and Labour MP for Leeds West, Rachel Reeves, who accused the Prime Minister of treating the British people with 'contempt'.

"The Sue Gray report lays bare the rot in 10 Downing Street under this Conservative Prime Minister. The British public deserve better than being treated with such contempt." she said.

"The buck stops with Boris Johnson."

Speaking to the YEP, Labour MP for Leeds Central, Hilary Benn described the Prime Minister's position as 'untenable'.

"I believe his position has been untenable for quite some time but he appears to be shameless in refusing to take any responsibility for his own conduct or for what took place in No 10 on his watch." he said.

"It is not the conduct that all of us, regardless of how you vote, expect from the Prime Minister of the country but the only people who can do anything about it now are Conservative MPs."

The report issued by Ms Gray included a series of photos, with Mr Johnson pictured at the surprise birthday party in the Cabinet Room on June 19, 2020 for which he received a fine.

He is seen with Cabinet Secretary Simon Case and Chancellor Rishi Sunak, with sandwiches, juices and what appears to be Estrella lager - in one picture Mr Johnson is seen raising a can of the beer aloft.

Other photos include the previously-seen images of Mr Johnson raising a glass of wine at a leaving do for his former spin doctor Lee Cain on November 13, 2020.

For Mr Benn he feels it is now the duty of Tory MPs to do the right thing and ensure that the Prime Minister is 'removed from office'.

"Look at what's happened, look at what he's done, look at the report of Sue Gray and look into your heart and ask yourself how can you permit this to carry on." he added.