Rejoin EU: Live updates as protesters march through Leeds city centre in anti-Brexit campaign
Hundreds of campaigners are in Leeds city centre today (25 March) as part of a national call to rejoin the European Union.
The protest is one of more than 30 events taking place in Britain – plus two in Spain – on what is being dubbed a ‘Day for Rejoin’. The march is starting in Briggate at noon, and will be followed by speeches from 1pm at a rally outside Leeds Art Gallery.
Organising the Leeds demonstration is the city’s pro-EU campaign group, Leeds for Europe. Chair of the group Richard Wilson said: “The tide of public opinion has clearly turned against Brexit and for a long time now a majority have wanted to put Brexit behind us. Indeed, many of those who did vote Leave in 2016 have seen through all the lies uttered then and still muttered now by political charlatans – and agree we’ll be better off the sooner Britain gets to consign Brexit to an unfortunate hiccup in our nation’s history.”
Follow our live blog below for updates.
Live updates as protesters march through Leeds city centre in anti-Brexit campaign
Debra Stretton, from Rothwell, is at the protest today. She said: “I’ve been involved in the Leeds For Europe campaign for about six years. It’s such a shame that we actually left the EU and I’ve been fighting it ever since.
“We need to keep it in people’s minds that there is a path to return, but we need to pressurise our MPs.”
Steve Bray, who is from South Wales, said he had travelled here to join the protest in the city "because I love Leeds".
He said it was "an important day".
"The North is paying a bigger price than the rest of the country for leaving the European Union," he added.
YEP reporter Abigail Whistance is in Leeds city centre and said she’s spoken to protesters who have travelled from Wales and London to attend the rally.
The march is set to get under way from noon, stating from Briggate in Leeds city centre before finishing on The Headrow outside Leeds Art Gallery.
Below is a full list of speakers participating in today’s Day for Rejoin protest: * Lord Dick Newby, Leader of the Liberal Democrat party in the House of Lords * Leeds City Councillor Ann Forsaith * Peter Packham, Leeds for Europe’s Social Media Officer and Chair of the Brexit Inquiry Campaign * John Cole, Chair of Bradford for Europe * Linda Green, local author of the recently published book “In Little Stars” * Peter Corr, Chair and Founder of National Rejoin March (NRM) * Andrew Brown of Save British Farming * Professor Juliet Lodge of Women for Europe * Peter French of UK’s Star of European Unity campaign.