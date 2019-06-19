Readers have say on anti-Brexit rally

A huge anti-Brexit rally is due to take place in Leeds this weekend.

Celebrities and political leaders are expected to attend the free Peoples’ Vote event at the New Dock Hall on Saturday between 11.30am and 1.30pm.

Here is what some of the Yorkshire Evening Post Readers’ Panel said when asked if they would be attending.

PMD 1 - No, The original vote should be upheld. No more debate or voting needed we need to walk away from it all now.

James Kirk - Wars have been waged to halt the ideology of a European superstate what does the sacrifice of life in pursuit of freedom and democracy mean to these protesters? Next Remembrance Day they should bow their heads in shame not in honour.

Gordon Mayne - No, I am not. Brexit was voted for (though not by me) and I feel we should honour the democratic process. Leavers are deluded if they thought Europe would offer us a good deal, so no-deal may well be painful but they voted to leave and need to accept the consequences.

Thomas K Schofield - The problem with the anti-Brexit March is that it ignores the mandate for brexit established on the 23rd of June. 52 is bigger than 48. The British public voted to leave, and as such,the government should act accordingly. So should reject any anti-Brexit movement.

David Kelly - No, I’m actually a fan of democracy.

Amy Green - No I won’t be supporting it. I campaigned to leave the European Union. I believe in the democracy and we should deliver on the referendum result quickly. Failure to do so is an insult to our democracy.

Joanne St Lawrence - I certainly will not be supporting the anti-Brexit rally. I never wanted to go in and it has been a monumental expensive failure for us. We need to be able to make the best decisions for our country.

Gill Atkin - No. I voted to leave. What have I gained since joining the EU? Lack of social housing, mass immigration, over populated schools, NHS overload, crime increase, not allowed to fish, passport needed.

MG Kibria - Yes, of course. Cancelling Brexit and remaining in the European Union is the best option in my opinion. So not only supporting, I will even try to attend the anti-Brexit rally in Leeds.