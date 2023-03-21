Tom Tugendhat announced that Danish politician Rasmus Paludan, the leader of the far-right political party Stram Kurs, had been added to the “warnings index” and will be barred from entering the country.

A statement issued by West Yorkshire Police read: “West Yorkshire Police is aware of a video which has been posted to social media by an individual outside of the UK indicating that they intend to burn a copy of the Quran in Wakefield. It was announced in parliament yesterday that this individual will not be allowed access to the UK. We are aware of concerns within communities in Wakefield and other areas of West Yorkshire and are continuing to monitor the situation.”

Stram Kurs is a far-right political party in Denmark that was founded in 2017 by Rasmus Paludan. The party is almost exclusively associated with Paludan and his anti-Islam beliefs, and is know for its extremist demonstrations that usually include the public burning of the Quran.

Rasmus Paludan, leader of Danish right wing party Stram Kurs, casts his vote at the Vesterbro public library polling station on June 5, 2019 in Copenhagen, during the parliamentary elections 2019. (Photo by Henning Bagger / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP)

In a Twitter video on Sunday, he said that he plans to burn a copy of the Islamic sacred book in a public square in the English city of Wakefield, West Yorkshire, this week to coincide with Ramadan.

Speaking in the Commons during Home Office questions, Labour MP Simon Lightwood (Wakefield) raised concerns over the potential visit and protest.

