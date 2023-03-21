Rasmus Paludan: West Yorkshire Police respond to reports of far-right politician threat to burn Quran in Wakefield
Police in West Yorkshire have responded to reports that a far-right politician was planning to burn a copy of the Quran during a visit to Wakefield, after an MP told Parliament he would “not be allowed access” into the UK.
Tom Tugendhat announced that Danish politician Rasmus Paludan, the leader of the far-right political party Stram Kurs, had been added to the “warnings index” and will be barred from entering the country.
A statement issued by West Yorkshire Police read: “West Yorkshire Police is aware of a video which has been posted to social media by an individual outside of the UK indicating that they intend to burn a copy of the Quran in Wakefield. It was announced in parliament yesterday that this individual will not be allowed access to the UK. We are aware of concerns within communities in Wakefield and other areas of West Yorkshire and are continuing to monitor the situation.”
Stram Kurs is a far-right political party in Denmark that was founded in 2017 by Rasmus Paludan. The party is almost exclusively associated with Paludan and his anti-Islam beliefs, and is know for its extremist demonstrations that usually include the public burning of the Quran.
In a Twitter video on Sunday, he said that he plans to burn a copy of the Islamic sacred book in a public square in the English city of Wakefield, West Yorkshire, this week to coincide with Ramadan.
Speaking in the Commons during Home Office questions, Labour MP Simon Lightwood (Wakefield) raised concerns over the potential visit and protest.
He said: “Far-right Islamophic Danish politician Rasmus Paludan said he is going to travel from Denmark to Wakefield for the sole purpose of burning a Quran in a public place.“Mr Paludan was previously jailed in Denmark for his hateful and racist statements. He is a dangerous man that should not be allowed into this country. Can the Home Secretary assure me and my community that the Government is taking action to prevent this?”Mr Tugendhat replied: “May I inform the House that Mr Paludan has been added to the warnings index and therefore his travel to the United Kingdom would not be conducive with the public good and he will not be allowed access.”