Leeds City Council has received a full planning application by the Leeds Jewish Housing Association (LJHA) proposing the demolition of 40 flats to make room for the construction of 28 new, affordable homes in its place.

In the supporting planning statement, IC Planning describes LJHA as a well-established Jewish-led community-based registered social housing provider committed to "providing and maintaining sustainable community housing, focusing mainly on the needs of the local Jewish community".

Plans to demolish 40 homes and build 28 affordable built-to-rent homes in Moortown have been revealed. Picture by IC Planning

The project, which has sometimes been referred to as "The Island Site", would see the site located to the north of Queenshill Avenue and west of Queenshill Drive in the centre of the Queenshill Estate in Moortown go through a major transformation as 10 two-storey buildings containing the 40 flats would be torn down.

In its place the Association wants to build 26 houses and two apartments along with the creation of public open space along with parking, drainage, landscaping and highways works.

The 28 new dwellings would comprise 14 two-bedroom and 12 three-bedroom homes as well as one one-bedroom and one two-bedroom apartment.

Queenshill Estate is a community in Moortown in north Leeds with around 340 homes managed by the LJHA, built between 1960 and 2022.

In the planning statement the Association stated that they are "embarking on a long term programme to regenerate the neighbourhood to improve the quality and mix of affordable housing".

The proposal in the second phase of a wider regeneration programme, with the first phase consisting of the demolition of seven houses comprising six houses and 16 apartments and the erection of 85 new apartments in two separate blocks in its place.