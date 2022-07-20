Public Sector pay rise: the average salary for nurses, teachers and doctors in Leeds

Several sections of the NHS, including those that encompass nurses and paramedics, are set to receive a pay rise alongside several of parts of the public sector. The pay rise varies from 4.5% to as high as 9.3%, but unions and NHS staff feel it is not enough to keep up with the ongoing cost of living and inflation crises.

In fact, because inflation is so rife, many are viewing it as a de facto pay cut, rather than a pay rise. Inflation in the UK is at its most rampant in over 40 years, reaching 9.1% - and it could reach even higher than that.

What do people working in the public sector earn?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to Indeed, Pharmacy Assistants and Pharmacy Dispensers in the NHS both earn less than £20,000 a year on average.

Care Assistants earn an average salary of £20,372, while Heathcare Assistants make around £21,465 per year. Likewise, Optical Assistants have a full time yearly salary of approximately £20,436.

Meanwhile, Primary School teachers earn an average of £26,320, with lecturers netting an approximate yearly salary of £33,923. Nursery Assistants, on the other hand, make an average of £19,753 ever year.

In Leeds, the average yearly salary of a General Practitioner is a lot higher than this - according to Indeed, it stands at £76,126. Meanwhile, also in Leeds, Indeed states that the average yearly pay for a nurse is £33,816.

How much was the pay rise?

The pay rise is equated to a £1,400 yearly rise across the NHS - which is why some increases are of a higher percentage. While a salary increase of 9.3% may seem like a lot, it is still the same amount.