Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced the additional support earlier today which include a £400 discount on energy bills for all and a £650 one-off payment to the poorest eight million households.

For Shelley Joyce, co-founder of Leeds charity Homeless Street Angels, she fears the support while welcome just won't be enough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced the additional support earlier today which include a £400 discount on energy bills. Picture: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images.

"I think it's great that they are finally acknowledging that there is a problem and are doing something about it but what worries me is who is going to get and will it go to the correct people." she said.

"It's a temporary solution and it's not going to solve the problem. Prevention is better than a cure why not do something about the cost in living."

Shelley, who co-founded the charity with her sister Becky, was supporting eight families with food parcels before the pandemic - a number which has now increased to 211.

Between April 2021 and March 2022, the Homeless Street Angels gave out 311 food parcels.

For Shelley Joyce, co-founder of Leeds charity Homeless Street Angels, she fears the support while welcome just won't be enough.

"Why not do something about the increase in petrol, the increase in energy bills. That needs to be addressed rather than just putting a plaster over it."

The new Cost of Living Support package will mean that almost all of the eight million most vulnerable households will receive at least £1,200 of extra support this year, including the £150 council tax rebate that many families received last month – equal to the average energy price cap rise over this year.

To ensure there is support for everyone who needs it, Mr Sunak also announced a £500 million increase for the Household Support Fund, delivered by Local Authorities, extending it from October until March 2023. This brings the total Household Support Fund to £1.5 billion.

For Tracy Brabin, the Mayor of West Yorkshire, she feels the added support is not before time.

“The Chancellor has finally recognised that there must be a response to the terrible cost-of-living crisis that more people in West Yorkshire and beyond are facing every day. " she said.

“Assessments by the Trussell Trust show that food bank usage in our region is increasing, with people having to choose between heating and eating. And this shocking situation won’t improve any time soon. So, it remains to be seen if the package announced today by Rishi Sunak goes far enough."

On top of the additional monetary support, the Chancellor announced a new temporary Energy Profits Levy on oil and gas firms will raise around £5 billion over the next year.

It is hoped that this will help with cost of living, with a new investment allowance in place to encourage firms to invest in oil and gas extraction in the UK.

“We know that people are facing challenges with the cost of living and that is why today I’m stepping in with further support to help with rising energy bills." Mr Sunak said.

“We have a collective responsibility to help those who are paying the highest price for the high inflation we face. That is why I’m targeting this significant support to millions of the most vulnerable people in our society."

Today’s announcement is on top of the Government’s existing £22 billion cost of living support, which includes February’s energy bills intervention and action taken at this year’s Spring Statement.