The three-storey Victorian building on Lady Pit Lane in Beeston where punters once enjoyed a drink at the now closed Plaza Club could soon be home to a dozen new flats, if plans are approved.

The building, which was formerly the West Hunslet Liberal Club opening in 1926 before becoming the Plaza Club, has stood empty since the working men’s club shut its doors and is now in a “slightly poor state of repair”, a new application read.

A former working men's club in Beeston could be transformed into 12 self-contained flats. Picture by Google

In a statement supporting the application, submitted on March 4, the applicant said they want to “reinstate usage of [the] decaying building” to construct six one-bedroom and six two-bedroom homes.

The site includes the Plaza Club on 92-94 Lady Pit Lane as well as an area of open space which slopes down towards Dewsbury Road. There is also land behind the club that was used for parking.

In a proposed site plan, KMS Consultants outlines a proposed garden space to the west side of the land as well as a car park in the northern area facing the next-door GNNSJ Gurudwara Sikh temple.

Internally, the ground floor would host a communal lounge and gym/play area along with two two-bedroom flats. On the first floor are two two-bedroom and three one-bedroom flats, while the second floor would comprise two additional two-bedroom and three additional one-bedroom flats.