Plans unveiled to demolish former Leeds working men’s club and build nine new homes

Kippax Central Working Men’s Club on Back Lane has been disused since March this year, according to the submission, and it's now the prospective site of new housing.

Plans have now been submitted to the Leeds City Council for approval to construct nine new homes on the 1,276 square metre plot.

The houses will include one three bedroom property and eight properties with four or more rooms, set to be constructed by COAX Ltd..

The plot is currently occupied by the old Kippax Central W.M.C.