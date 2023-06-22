Plans unveiled to demolish former Leeds working men’s club and build nine new homes
An application has been submitted to tear down a former Leeds working men’s club to make room for nine new houses.
Kippax Central Working Men’s Club on Back Lane has been disused since March this year, according to the submission, and it's now the prospective site of new housing.
Plans have now been submitted to the Leeds City Council for approval to construct nine new homes on the 1,276 square metre plot.
The houses will include one three bedroom property and eight properties with four or more rooms, set to be constructed by COAX Ltd..
Any comments on the planning application is to be submitted by July 4, with the internal target date set on Tuesday August 8.