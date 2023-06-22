Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub
Titanic missing sub: US Coast Guard widens search as noises continue
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
Body found after police search river for missing woman
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show

Plans unveiled to demolish former Leeds working men’s club and build nine new homes

An application has been submitted to tear down a former Leeds working men’s club to make room for nine new houses.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 04:45 BST- 1 min read

Kippax Central Working Men’s Club on Back Lane has been disused since March this year, according to the submission, and it's now the prospective site of new housing.

Plans have now been submitted to the Leeds City Council for approval to construct nine new homes on the 1,276 square metre plot.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The houses will include one three bedroom property and eight properties with four or more rooms, set to be constructed by COAX Ltd..

The plot is currently occupied by the old Kippax Central W.M.C.The plot is currently occupied by the old Kippax Central W.M.C.
The plot is currently occupied by the old Kippax Central W.M.C.

Any comments on the planning application is to be submitted by July 4, with the internal target date set on Tuesday August 8.

Related topics:LeedsLeeds City CouncilProperties