Loom House offers a number of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments in a multi-storey block in East Street, on the outskirts of the city centre. According to planning documents, a recent inspection found that the cedar planks used in the building’s rainscreen cladding amounted to a “flammable system” that is not in compliance with regulations.

Now, Blackbrook Valley Developments has lodged plans with Leeds City Council to replace the planks with a different type of cladding that it says would offer better fire protection and insulation, while improving the building’s appearance.

A statement within the planning application said: "The existing rainscreen cladding being made of cedar planks and fixing posts is a flammable system, therefore it is not in compliance with the building regulations and specifically does not meet current fire safety recommendations.”

Loom House is the subject of a planning application to strip the building of its existing cladding.

It explained that aluminium panels on the building would also be removed under the plans. By stripping out both the cedar planks and the aluminium panels and replacing them with Rockpanel cladding, there would be new “fire protection” and upgraded thermal insulation that would save on energy consumption. The applicant also added that “the building appearance will improve” with the use of dark brown shades which would fit with the “blend of architectural styles around the site”.