Plans to overhaul five major Leeds road routes reach design stage

Plans to overhaul and improve Leeds’s road and rail network have reached a crucial next stage, with designs now being developed for several key routes into and out of the city.

Improvements to the A58 inner ring road, the A647 Leeds to Bradford and the A61N Alwoodley to Leeds are part of a wider transport masterplan which includes upgrades of five key road and bus routes in the city, as well as proposed new rail stations at Thorpe Park and White Rose, along with enhanced park and ride facilities and city centre transport infrastructure upgrades.

Leeds City Council said today that detailed designs on the proposals for the three A-roads are now being developed after they were approved to be progressed by the council’s executive board last month.

The authority also said that Leeds people have responded in huge numbers to a major survey on the city’s transport future.

Around 15,000 people have now taken part in the first two phases of a consultation as part of a wider vision to improve all aspects of the transport network in the city and connectivity with the wider Leeds City Region.

Reducing congestion and improving the bus network are at the heart of the aims. Enhanced cycling and walking provision as well as improving air quality are also a key focus.

Leeds City Council executive member for regeneration, transport and planning Richard Lewis said: “To receive more than 15,000 comments emphasises once again just how important the issue of transport and travel is to people in Leeds, and makes clear again how much people want us to get on and make a difference to their daily lives which we are committed to doing.

“We are keen to implement these schemes and what people have told us they want to see as soon as possible so we are looking forward to working up the detailed designs.”