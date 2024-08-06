Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans have been lodged for the demolition of buildings on land off Cherry Tree Walk in East Ardsley to make room for 26 new homes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site proposed is currently an unused green field tucked at the back of existing developments around Cherry Tree Walk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new estate would be accessed via Cherry Tree Walk. | Google

In a statement accompanying the application, received by the council on July 4, the applicant said that the scheme has the potential to “bring in new development” and “create meaningful open space” for new and surrounding residents.

Drawings outline plans for two four-bedroom, nine three-bedroom, and 15 two-bedroom homes, mixing semi-detached and detached homes, each with their own garden and driveway.

It would also include four affordable homes - two two-bedroom and two three-bedroom, equating 15 percent of homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The applicant wrote in a statement: “The proposals are for modern family homes, designed to reflect the needs and aspirations of modern families and their lifestyles. As such the architectural style and detailing used reflects these needs and aspirations.

Plans show the layout of a new proposed development at Cherry Tree Walk in East Ardsley. | PRA Architecture/Thomas Alexander Homes

“It is acknowledged that there is a need to be consistent with the area and pay homage to the existing dwellings located within the proximity of the site.

“There is not at this stage a detailed materials palette available, but it will be reflective of the neighbouring developments and provide an appropriate colour palette for this location.”

Consultation is set to take place on Monday, August 19, with comments on the plans to be submitted by Monday, September 2.