East Ardsley: Plans lodged for the construction of 26 new homes with open green spaces in south Leeds village
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Thomas Alexander Homes together with PRA Architecture have submitted a full planning application to Leeds City Council for the construction of a new residential development in the south Leeds village.
The site proposed is currently an unused green field tucked at the back of existing developments around Cherry Tree Walk.
In a statement accompanying the application, received by the council on July 4, the applicant said that the scheme has the potential to “bring in new development” and “create meaningful open space” for new and surrounding residents.
Drawings outline plans for two four-bedroom, nine three-bedroom, and 15 two-bedroom homes, mixing semi-detached and detached homes, each with their own garden and driveway.
Keep your finger on the pulse of the city with the Yorkshire Evening Post’s daily newsletter, covering breaking news stories and all of the biggest headlines from Leeds.
It would also include four affordable homes - two two-bedroom and two three-bedroom, equating 15 percent of homes.
The applicant wrote in a statement: “The proposals are for modern family homes, designed to reflect the needs and aspirations of modern families and their lifestyles. As such the architectural style and detailing used reflects these needs and aspirations.
“It is acknowledged that there is a need to be consistent with the area and pay homage to the existing dwellings located within the proximity of the site.
“There is not at this stage a detailed materials palette available, but it will be reflective of the neighbouring developments and provide an appropriate colour palette for this location.”
Consultation is set to take place on Monday, August 19, with comments on the plans to be submitted by Monday, September 2.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.