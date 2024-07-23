Cheesecake Hall: Permission sought to build a new home on the site of historic medieval timber lodge in Leeds

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 04:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The site of a historic 16th century hall in Leeds could soon be redeveloped into a brand-new home.

Cheesecake Hall was a late-medieval hall just off what is now Wakefield Road in Oulton, Leeds.

The timber-framed hall was demolished in the 1970s, and the site has since stood abandoned and is now overgrown.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The site of the historic 16th century Cheesecake Hall, off Wakefield Road in Oulton, Leeds, has become overgrown.The site of the historic 16th century Cheesecake Hall, off Wakefield Road in Oulton, Leeds, has become overgrown.
The site of the historic 16th century Cheesecake Hall, off Wakefield Road in Oulton, Leeds, has become overgrown. | Bruce Rollinson/Yorkshire Evening Post

On Wednesday, May 15, Daniel and Sophie Furness of LTDesign Ltd submitted a planning application to Leeds City Council proposing the construction of a new home “in the same location and approximate footprint” of the Cheesecake Hall.

Reviving the historic site, the house will - if approved - feature a lounge, open dining kitchen and a double garage to the ground floor, while the first floor would host three double bedrooms, one ensuite and a house bathroom.

Make sure you don’t miss any of the breaking news and biggest headlines from Leeds with our free daily newsletter.

The house would stand where the former hall stood and be of a similar shape.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cheesecake Hall dates back to the 16th century and has appeared on historical maps of the area adjacent to Oulton Academy for decades, with the ruins still appearing on maps from 1982 to today.

It sits in the Oulton Conservation Area and is part of the village’s historic heritage, which still features buildings from the 16th century.

Consultation is set to take place on Thursday, August 1, with any comments to be submitted by Friday, August 9, 2024.

Related topics:Leeds City CouncilheritageLeedsPlanning permission

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.