Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The site of a historic 16th century hall in Leeds could soon be redeveloped into a brand-new home.

Cheesecake Hall was a late-medieval hall just off what is now Wakefield Road in Oulton, Leeds.

The timber-framed hall was demolished in the 1970s, and the site has since stood abandoned and is now overgrown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site of the historic 16th century Cheesecake Hall, off Wakefield Road in Oulton, Leeds, has become overgrown. | Bruce Rollinson/Yorkshire Evening Post

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Wednesday, May 15, Daniel and Sophie Furness of LTDesign Ltd submitted a planning application to Leeds City Council proposing the construction of a new home “in the same location and approximate footprint” of the Cheesecake Hall.

Reviving the historic site, the house will - if approved - feature a lounge, open dining kitchen and a double garage to the ground floor, while the first floor would host three double bedrooms, one ensuite and a house bathroom.

The house would stand where the former hall stood and be of a similar shape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cheesecake Hall dates back to the 16th century and has appeared on historical maps of the area adjacent to Oulton Academy for decades, with the ruins still appearing on maps from 1982 to today.

It sits in the Oulton Conservation Area and is part of the village’s historic heritage, which still features buildings from the 16th century.