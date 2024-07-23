Cheesecake Hall: Permission sought to build a new home on the site of historic medieval timber lodge in Leeds
Cheesecake Hall was a late-medieval hall just off what is now Wakefield Road in Oulton, Leeds.
The timber-framed hall was demolished in the 1970s, and the site has since stood abandoned and is now overgrown.
On Wednesday, May 15, Daniel and Sophie Furness of LTDesign Ltd submitted a planning application to Leeds City Council proposing the construction of a new home “in the same location and approximate footprint” of the Cheesecake Hall.
Reviving the historic site, the house will - if approved - feature a lounge, open dining kitchen and a double garage to the ground floor, while the first floor would host three double bedrooms, one ensuite and a house bathroom.
The house would stand where the former hall stood and be of a similar shape.
Cheesecake Hall dates back to the 16th century and has appeared on historical maps of the area adjacent to Oulton Academy for decades, with the ruins still appearing on maps from 1982 to today.
It sits in the Oulton Conservation Area and is part of the village’s historic heritage, which still features buildings from the 16th century.
Consultation is set to take place on Thursday, August 1, with any comments to be submitted by Friday, August 9, 2024.
