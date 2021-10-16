According to the plans, two segregated cycle paths would be placed along the A660 Otley Road between Clarendon Road and Grove Lane.

According to the plans, two segregated cycle paths would be placed along the A660 Otley Road between Clarendon Road and Grove Lane, at a cost of around £4.7m.

This means the two segregated cycle paths will stretch from the university all the way to Far Headingley.

The scheme, to be paid for with a £12m Government grant, also includes 0.3 miles of bus priority corridor, and work is expected to start in summer 2023.

The report stated: “The proposal for the Leeds A660 Otley Road scheme will upgrade the existing temporary scheme to provide a permanent segregated one way cycle track on both sides of the road from the Clarendon Road to Grove Lane, including junction treatments and some associated bus priority enhancements near Woodhouse Moor.”

It added that, given the cost and complexity of the scheme, an extra £400,000 of development costs will be needed to put it into action.

It comes amid other work from Leeds City Council to improve city centre roads between October and Mid-November.

It is also set to introduce wider pavements, safer pedestrian facilities and extra bus and cycle priority measures, and is expected to be complete by early spring 2022.

The highways work forms part of the Leeds Public Transport Investment Programme which will see £173.5m investment into public transport and road improvements in the city.