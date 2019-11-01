Plans for 20-storey 200-flat skyscraper with 11 car parking spaces in Leeds

The JP Autos site on Marsh Lane, where the 20-storey skyscraper has been proposed.

Modernistiq Ventures' pre-application for the major development, which includes 204 apartments, was heard by Leeds City Council's planning panel members on Thursday.

The development would take place on the corner of Marsh Lane and Saxton Lane, which is currently home to JP Autos, a car service and MOT centre.

As it stands, the applicants have stated their preferred option is to provide funding in lieu of on-site affordable housing, which it would otherwise be legally required to have.

However, Coun Colin Campbell asked if they would consider instead providing the affordable housing on site.

"It's about more than simply putting a building up to make money," he said.

"It's about what it brings to the community."

Panel chair James McKenna also asked that the developers make a contribution towards a bridge to be built over Marsh Lane, citing the growing amount of foot traffic in the busy area.

More detailed plans of the project will now return to the council in the future.

Early plans for the building state that it would be clad in red brick, in a nod to the surrounding area, while only 11 car parking spaces would be built, with the developers citing its proximity to Leeds bus station and city centre as the reason.

It wasn't the only big plan for the city's centre which was discussed at the meeting, with planning committee councillors also approving an extension to a 11-storey block of flats at Holbeck, while an application for 188 student flats at Park Lane was deferred due to concerns over its design.