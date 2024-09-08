Pipeworks: Plans to open new Leeds club on Albion Street selling alcohol and open 24 hours at weekends
Pipeworks, at 73-75 Albion Street, would be allowed to open until midnight on weekdays and for 24 hours at weekends if permission is granted.
Leeds City Council is considering a premises licence application from PW Leeds Ltd for the city centre venue.
An objection letter from a nearby retailer said the opening hours could affect the security of nearby businesses, including jewellers’ shops.
It said: “Presently, there is no existing night time activity in this part of Albion Street, which is relatively quiet at night time.
“We are concerned that the introduction of the proposed licensed premises would encourage people to gather beyond established daytime trading hours, with the potential for crime and disorder that would be detrimental to the security of neighbouring premises.”
The unnamed retailer said drunken people banging into shop shutters could trigger security systems, leading to a police response.
They added: “This would increase our insurance costs.”
A licensing sub-committee will consider the application for alcohol sales, late night refreshment and film screenings at a meeting on Tuesday (September 10).
Alcohol sales would be permitted on the premises between 11am-midnight, Monday to Thursday, and from 11am Friday until midnight on Sunday.
A report to the meeting said customers would be required to sign in as members of the club. Licence conditions would also include CCTV and age checks.
Councillors will have the option of approving the licence as applied for, refusing it or granting with additional conditions.
