Pictures of the winners and losers in Leeds as Labour wins landslide general election

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 5th Jul 2024, 09:06 BST

It was a historic night as Labour won a huge majority in the UK general election.

The party won all of the seats in Leeds except for Wetherby and Easingwold as the results were delivered through the night at the John Charles Centre in Middleton.

The biggest headline in the city was the result in Leeds South West and Morley, where Dame Andrea Jenkyns lost her seat to Mark Sewards.

Sign up for our free newsletters today

Check out the gallery below for the results in Leeds:

Mark Sewards (Labour) won the seat in Leeds South West and Morley.

1. Mark Sewards

Mark Sewards (Labour) won the seat in Leeds South West and Morley. | Ernesto Rogata

Photo Sales
Dame Andrea Jenkyns (Conservative) gave a heartfelt speech after losing her seat in Leeds South West and Morley

2. Dame Andrea Jenkyns

Dame Andrea Jenkyns (Conservative) gave a heartfelt speech after losing her seat in Leeds South West and Morley | Ernesto Rogata

Photo Sales
Dame Andrea Jenkyns (Conservative) is consoled after losing her seat in Leeds South West and Morley

3. Dame Andrea Jenkyns

Dame Andrea Jenkyns (Conservative) is consoled after losing her seat in Leeds South West and Morley | Ernesto Rogata

Photo Sales
Hilary Benn (Labour) retained his seat in Leeds South

4. Hilary Benn

Hilary Benn (Labour) retained his seat in Leeds South | Ernesto Rogata

Photo Sales
Rachel Reeves (Labour) held her seat in Leeds West and Pudsey and is set to become the first female Chancellor of the Exchequer.

5. Rachel Reeves

Rachel Reeves (Labour) held her seat in Leeds West and Pudsey and is set to become the first female Chancellor of the Exchequer. | Ernesto Rogata

Photo Sales
Fabian Hamilton (Labour) retained his seat in Leeds North East

6. Fabian Hamilton

Fabian Hamilton (Labour) retained his seat in Leeds North East | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsAndrea JenkynsLabourElectionWetherby

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.