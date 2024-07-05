The biggest headline in the city was the result in Leeds South West and Morley, where Dame Andrea Jenkyns lost her seat to Mark Sewards.
1. Mark Sewards
Mark Sewards (Labour) won the seat in Leeds South West and Morley. | Ernesto Rogata
2. Dame Andrea Jenkyns
Dame Andrea Jenkyns (Conservative) gave a heartfelt speech after losing her seat in Leeds South West and Morley | Ernesto Rogata
3. Dame Andrea Jenkyns
Dame Andrea Jenkyns (Conservative) is consoled after losing her seat in Leeds South West and Morley | Ernesto Rogata
4. Hilary Benn
Hilary Benn (Labour) retained his seat in Leeds South | Ernesto Rogata
5. Rachel Reeves
Rachel Reeves (Labour) held her seat in Leeds West and Pudsey and is set to become the first female Chancellor of the Exchequer. | Ernesto Rogata
6. Fabian Hamilton
Fabian Hamilton (Labour) retained his seat in Leeds North East | National World
