Persimmon Homes: East Leeds Whinmoor Fields 407-flats development approved after 'vast improvement' to design
Hundreds of new homes look set to be built as part of a wider development on the east of the city after councillors were happy with design changes.
Persimmon Homes applied for permission for 407 dwellings as part of the Whinmoor Fields project.
Outline planning permission, which gives consent in principle, is already in place for up to 2,000 homes at the site, along with shops, a health centre, community centre and school.
The current phase of the Northern Quadrant of the East Leeds Extension was discussed by the council’s North and East plans panel after concerns were raised over the appearance and layout.
The developer was asked to look at the positioning of flats at the entrance to the site and the overall design of the buildings.
Adam Jackson, Persimmon Homes planning manager, told the committee: “Generally, what we’ve done is raise the design quality of the proposal.
“Overall it’s reduced the dominance of the apartments and increased the feeling of openness you would get on entry to the site.”
Coun Nicole Sharpe, Labour member for Temple Newsam, said: “At the last meeting I commented on the actual appearance of the apartment blocks.
“They did look like 1990s police stations to me, but you have taken on board the comments we made and I think it’s definitely a vast improvement.”
Councillors agreed they were happy with the new design, and for council officers to progress the planning application.
Amendments to the scheme were presented to councillors as part of a report to the committee, following meetings with the applicant.
The report said: “In light of the above design amendments, it is considered that the proposed apartment blocks are now significantly improved from where they were when last presented to members, providing a much more coherent design that will sit better within the streetscenes and give rise to a higher quality of placemaking.”