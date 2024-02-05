Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Persimmon Homes applied for permission for 407 dwellings as part of the Whinmoor Fields project.

Outline planning permission, which gives consent in principle, is already in place for up to 2,000 homes at the site, along with shops, a health centre, community centre and school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The current phase of the Northern Quadrant of the East Leeds Extension was discussed by the council’s North and East plans panel after concerns were raised over the appearance and layout.

An artist's impression of what the new Whinmoor Fields development in Leeds could look like. Picture: Persimmon Homes/Leeds City Council.

The developer was asked to look at the positioning of flats at the entrance to the site and the overall design of the buildings.

Adam Jackson, Persimmon Homes planning manager, told the committee: “Generally, what we’ve done is raise the design quality of the proposal.

“Overall it’s reduced the dominance of the apartments and increased the feeling of openness you would get on entry to the site.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Nicole Sharpe, Labour member for Temple Newsam, said: “At the last meeting I commented on the actual appearance of the apartment blocks.

“They did look like 1990s police stations to me, but you have taken on board the comments we made and I think it’s definitely a vast improvement.”

Councillors agreed they were happy with the new design, and for council officers to progress the planning application.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amendments to the scheme were presented to councillors as part of a report to the committee, following meetings with the applicant.