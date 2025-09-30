A fire-hit former factory in Leeds could be bulldozed to make way for a row of houses under latest plans for the site.

LWS Properties is seeking planning permission to redevelop Wayside Works, on Shafton Lane in Holbeck.

The company previously applied to build 24 flats at the site but withdrew the proposal.

In a planning statement, LWS said new plans for eight terraced homes would be in keeping with other housing developments in the area.

A hair and beauty manufacturing firm was planning to vacate the site near Leeds city centre and the M621 motorway.

The report said: “The works have over recent times suffered a major fire, altering the day-to-day normal business routine.

“Traditionally the surrounding area was industrialised with many such factories and workshops and warehouses.

“Most of the previous factories and warehouses have now been replaced with housing.”

The new houses would have private gardens and on-site parking, the report said.

It said: “It is proposed that the business be relocated to an industrialised area.

“The proposal would be a much-needed improvement on the existing factory.”

Leeds City Council is considering a full planning application for the site.