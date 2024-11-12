Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A proposal has been submitted for a new men's mental health ward as part of plans to redevelop an NHS facility in Leeds.

Leeds and York Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (LYPFT) is compiling a report on feedback it received from residents, businesses and local representatives before submitting a full application for the men's mental health facility at its Parkside Lodge clinic in Armley.

The plans outline the refurbishment of a vacant building at the Stanningley Road site, converting it into an 18-bed rehabilitation facility dedicated to men’s mental health.

In a statement to the Yorkshire Evening Post, LYPFT Deputy Chief Executive Dawn Hanwell explained that the vision for the clinic is to provide high-quality rehabilitation services to "enhance mental health, psychological wellbeing, social inclusion, and quality of life for individuals with complex mental health needs."

Ms Hanwell added: “Men from the West Yorkshire area with complex psychosis and serious mental illnesses - some of whom are currently receiving care in hospitals far from home - will be supported to live independently again.

"They will be cared for by our expert and compassionate staff team who will be delivering therapeutic approaches that meet the diverse needs of these people.”

The deputy chief executive noted that the Trust worked with Leeds City Council, service users, and mental health consultants to develop the proposed facility using the latest best practices for inpatient environments.